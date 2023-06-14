May walked two and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

May got a little help when Randy Arozarena was caught stealing for the second out, and he set down Jose Siri on three strikes to finish the save. This was a decent bounce-back effort for May, who allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning in his appearance Sunday versus the Brewers. Prior to that messy outing, he'd posted a 5.2-inning scoreless streak. The veteran reliever is up to three saves with a 6.61 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 13:15 K:BB and two blown saves over 16.1 innings this year.