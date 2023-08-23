May struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

May threw 14 pitches (eight strikes) to submit his second straight clean inning against the Royals. He's pitched three of the last four days, so it's possible he may not be available to close if Wednesday's day game presents a save opportunity. May is at a 4.37 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 29:26 K:BB with 13 saves in 16 chances over 35 innings this season. Lucas Erceg would be the most likely candidate to collect a save chance if May is resting Wednesday.