May (3-4) recorded the win against the Giants on Saturday, firing 1.2 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

May impressively needed only 20 pitches to record his five outs, flummoxing the Giants over the last inning-plus. The right-hander hit his stride in mid-June and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down -- he boasts eight saves, a hold, a 1.29 ERA and a 0.6 HR/9 across the 14 innings covering his last 14 appearances, a stretch that's lowered his ERA from 7.04 to 4.30.