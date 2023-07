May picked up the save in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over the Red Sox, tallying a walk and a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

May now has saves in back-to-back games as he improves to 8-for-10 in opportunities this year. The 33-year-old right-hander has been solid since taking over closing duties in Oakland, pitching to a 1.74 ERA over his last 11 appearances (10.1 innings). After a rocky start, May now sports a 4.91 ERA with a 1.64 WHIP and 21:21 K:BB through 25.2 innings this season.