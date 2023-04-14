May (2-2) took the loss to the Orioles on Thursday, allowing a game-winning solo home run to the only batter he faced.

May's ill-fated outing lasted all of two pitches, with Adley Rutschman launching the right-hander's second offering, a four-seam fastball, 405 feet to right center for a game-winning homer. May qualified for just two decisions all of last season with the Mets across 26 appearances, but he's been put into his fair share of pivotal game scenarios early in his Athletics tenure, albeit with mixed results that now include three straight appearances with at least one earned run allowed.