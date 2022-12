May agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the A's on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

May missed a chunk last season with an arm injury and had a 5.04 ERA across 25 innings, but he was still able to secure a solid deal for 2023. The 33-year-old was a dependable bullpen piece over the previous four campaigns with a 3.33 ERA and 32.3 percent strikeout rate with 11 saves and 46 holds.