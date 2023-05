Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced that May (personal) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

May was placed on the injured list by the Athletics with issues related to anxiety. The right-hander will likely need to make a handful of rehab appearances before he can rejoin the Oakland bullpen, and the team won't rush May back until they feel he's ready after dealing with mental health issues.