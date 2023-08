May allowed two hits and struck out three over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Mariners.

May has kept a scoreless outing in 12 of his last 14 appearances, including each of his last five. Tuesday's effort was a bit of a shaky one, but he was able to strike out Eugenio Suarez with runners on second and third to escape a jam. May is now 15-for-18 in save chances this season while posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:26 K:BB over 37 innings.