May earned a save against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

May had a three-run lead to work with in the bottom of the ninth inning and made quick work of Chicago, needing just nine pitches to retire the side despite allowing a one-out single. The save was the second in three days for the right-hander, pushing his total to 14 on the campaign. He had tallied 12 saves over eight big-league seasons prior to this year.