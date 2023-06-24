May gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The game seemed like it was headed for extra innings until Shea Langeliers launched a solo shot off Toronto closer Jordan Romano in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for May to wrap things up. The veteran reliever has been tagged for earned runs only once in nine appearances in June while going 4-for-4 on save chances, but his 3.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB through 7.1 innings on the month suggest his hold on the closer role in Oakland is tenuous at best.