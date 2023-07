May allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Red Sox.

May has collected all seven of his saves this year over his last 13 appearances. He's given up six runs (five earned), eight hits and 10 walks in that span, but he's been moderately effective at limiting the damage. The veteran reliever is now at a 5.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 20:20 K:BB through 24.2 innings this season.