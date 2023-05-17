May (personal) allowed an earned run on two hits and a wild pitch over one inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Salt Lake on Tuesday. He struck out one.

May returned to the minor-league mound for the first time since May 2, and despite the busy line during his one frame, he actually fired 15 of his 18 pitches for strikes. The veteran right-hander -- whose placement on the injured list is due to anxiety-related issues -- arguably has a bit more uncertainty attached to his return timeline than if he were dealing with a physical injury, and it's certainly possible the team opts to allow him to build some momentum in the minors before activation is considered.