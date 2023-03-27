May, Jeurys Familia and Dany Jimenez could all be used in closer situations this season, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

"I think we'll start out with the mindset that they're all options," Kotsay said. A closer-by-committee situation on a bad team is a nightmare situation for fantasy managers, although someone could emerge as the preferred option eventually. That someone could be May, who has a $7 million contract and who has mostly been very good the last several seasons. Still, it's not a bullpen worthy of much of an investment in fantasy.