May's (personal) rehab assignment is ""in a pause right now," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay told Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday.
May -- who is on the injured list with anxiety-related issues -- made a scoreless appearance with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday but will shut things down for now. Given the nature of what he's dealing with, it's difficult to project when he might rejoin the A's.
