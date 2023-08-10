May recorded his 12th save in the Athletics' win over the Rangers on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed two hits and recorded a strikeout.

May got 10 of his 12 pitches in for strikes but still had to navigate some trouble of his own making before converting his sixth save opportunity since July 18. The right-hander also now has a seven-appearance scoreless streak, a stretch that's lowered his ERA from 5.32 to 4.02. While save chances can certainly be an infrequent occurrence in Oakland, May is unquestionably the top ninth-inning option for manager Mark Kotsay at the moment.