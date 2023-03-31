May (1-0) was credited with the victory in Thursday's season-opening win over the Angels, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

May took the ball after back-to-back scoreless frames from Zach Jackson and Domingo Acevedo, and he worked himself into a bit of trouble by allowing an infield single and then intentionally putting on Shohei Ohtani. However, May earned his way out of the jam by striking out Anthony Rendon swinging, and he was rewarded for his efforts when the Athletics took the lead with a two-run eighth. The right-hander is likely to be deployed in similar seventh- and eighth-inning situations throughout the season, which should give him a solid chance at holds and the occasional decision.