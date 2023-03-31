May (1-0) was credited with the win in Thursday's season-opening win over the Angels, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout in a scoreless eighth inning.

May took the ball after back-to-back scoreless relief frames from Zach Jackson and Domingo Acevedo, and he worked himself into a bit of trouble by allowing an infield single and then intentionally putting on Shohei Ohtani. However, May got out of the jam by striking out Anthony Rendon swinging, and he was rewarded for his efforts when the Athletics took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander is likely to be deployed in similar high-leverage situations this season, which should give him a solid chance at holds, saves and the occasional win.