May (personal) will join Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jason Burke of Locked On A's reports.
May pressed the pause button on his rehab stint May 4, but he's now ready to get back on the bump. He was initially placed on the injured list with anxiety-related issues April 19 and remains without a firm timetable for a return.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor May: Pausing rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Trevor May: Scoreless frame in rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Trevor May: Making rehab appearance Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor May: Goes on injured list•
-
Athletics' Trevor May: Knocked around in third loss•
-
Athletics' Trevor May: Hit with second loss•