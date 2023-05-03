May (personal) was credited with a hold in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Tuesday, firing a scoreless sixth inning in which he allowed a hit and issued a walk.

May fired 17 pitches overall while working around some minor trouble. The veteran right-hander, who'd struggled to a 12.00 ERA and 3.17 WHIP across six innings with the Athletics before being placed on the injured list with anxiety-related issues, may be given at least a couple more opportunities to reset himself with the Aviators before being deemed ready to return to the big-league club.