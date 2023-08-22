May (4-4) got the win against the Royals on Monday, firing a perfect ninth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

May was exceedingly sharp, pounding 12 of his 14 pitches in for strikes while disposing of the trio of Salvador Perez, MJ Melendez and Freddy Fermin. May was then rewarded for his impeccable work when Brent Rooker walked it off with a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, which allowed the veteran right-hander to even his won-loss mark on the season. May has now posted scoreless efforts in nine of his last 10 appearances and continues to see the bulk of the ninth-inning opportunities on the team.