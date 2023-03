May has registered a 9.64 ERA in five Cactus League appearances so far in spring training.

May has allowed five runs in 4.2 innings of work, but he has struck out nine while only issuing one walk. Signed to a one-year deal by Oakland in 2022, the right-hander has a chance for saves in 2023 -- albeit for one of the worst teams in baseball on paper -- but his undefined role makes him an arm that should probably be left undrafted in the majority of leagues.