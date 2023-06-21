May (1-4) to the extra-inning loss against the Guardians on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a walk without retiring a batter.

Entrusted with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the 10th inning, May issued an intentional walk to Josh Naylor to open his appearance and ultimately surrendered a game-winning RBI single to Andres Gimenez. The veteran right-hander had gone into Tuesday with eight scoreless efforts in his previous nine outings, and despite the hiccup versus Cleveland, he's still generated a solid 3.18 ER and three saves over the 11.1 innings he's logged across 12 appearances since being activated from the injured list due to anxiety-related issues May 23.