May (1-1) was charged with the loss in an extra-inning defeat to the Guardians on Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk across one inning. He also uncorked a wild pitch and recorded a strikeout.

May worked himself into immediate trouble to open the 10th inning by giving up back-to-back singles to Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez, the second plating inning-opening runner Steven Kwan. Rosario eventually crossed the plate as well courtesy of May's wild pitch, saddling Oakland with a two-run deficit that would prove insurmountable. May has quickly qualified for two decisions in the first four games of the season, and despite Monday's hiccup, his largely solid track record as a reliever should continue to afford him a fair share of appearances in reasonably high-leverage situations.