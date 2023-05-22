May (personal) logged two rehab appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run while also issuing a walk and recording a strikeout over 1.2 innings.

It was May's second and third rehab outing for the Aviators since resuming his rehab assignment Tuesday. The veteran reliever is looking to work back into a rhythm and regain confidence after anxiety-related issues landed him on the injured list April 19. While the recent frequency of appearances is encouraging, there's still no firm timetable on May's potential activation.