Rosenthal is dealing with a minor groin strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
It's never good to see a pitcher battling an injury during camp, but at least this particular one isn't an arm problem and appears to be minor. Rosenthal hasn't thrown in the last two days and remains without a timetable to get back on the mound, but this could just be a case of the team being extra cautious with a prized offseason acquisition with Opening Day still more than three weeks away. If Rosenthal does wind up need a trip to the injured list, Jake Diekman and J.B. Wendelken could be next in line for saves, with Lou Trivino and Sergio Romo also potentially in the mix.
