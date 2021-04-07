The doctor Rosenthal (shoulder) visited in Dallas on Tuesday, Dr. Gregory Pearl, is a vascular surgeon that specializes in treating thoracic outlet syndrome, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old landed on the 10-day injured list on Opening Day with right shoulder inflammation, but it appears he could be dealing with a much more serious injury. It remains unclear if the right-hander is expected to require surgery, and the A's are expected to provide more information Wednesday. Rosenthal will face a lengthy absence if he's dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and requires surgery.