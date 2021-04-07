Rosenthal (shoulder) is considering whether to have surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rosenthal visited with a surgeon specializing in thoracic outlet syndrome Tuesday, and manager Bob Melvin confirmed Wednesday that surgery is an option for the right-hander. Rosenthal is expected to make a decision in the coming days, but the surgery usually has a recovery timeline of at least 12 weeks. Sergio Romo and Jake Diekman should continue to be in the mix for save chances while Rosenthal is sidelined.