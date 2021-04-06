Rosenthal (shoulder) was slated to be evaluated by a doctor Monday, the Associated Press reports.
The Athletics' projected closer remains in a holding pattern with respect to his regular-season debut as he continues to deal with shoulder inflammation. Manager Bob Melvin stated he expected to have more insight into Rosenthal's current progress shortly after the exam, so further word could be divulged at some point Tuesday.
