Rosenthal signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Oakland on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Rosenthal will wind up making the second-highest average annual value out of this class of free agent relievers, trailing only departed Athletics closer Liam Hendriks. Rosenthal should slide right into Hendriks' former role, assuming he proves he really is the same guy who recorded a 1.90 ERA last year and a 2.99 ERA over his first six seasons and not the guy who posted a 13.50 ERA in 2019. That terrible campaign can be explained away by the fact that it was his first year back from Tommy John surgery, so there's little reason to treat him as significantly more risky than most relievers. Not only did he strike out an incredible 41.8 percent of opposing batters last season, he also walked just 8.8 percent, well below his career walk rate of 11.3 percent.