Rosenthal (groin) tossed an inning in relief in his Cactus League debut Wednesday against the Royals, giving up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.

The results weren't particularly strong for Rosenthal in his first game of the spring, but the Athletics were likely just happy to see their projected closer back on the mound after he had been slowed by a minor groin strain shortly after reporting to camp. According to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Rosenthal pumped in 10 of his 20 pitches for strikes during the outing, tossing eight fastballs that sat in the 95-to-97 mile-per-hour range. He'll ideally iron things out in his final handful of appearances of the spring, but Rosenthal still shapes up as one of the top fantasy options among closers.