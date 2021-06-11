Rosenthal (shoulder) is participating in a strength program, but he has yet to resume throwing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rosenthal was described as "rapidly progressing" through the strength program by manager Bob Melvin. The next step for Rosenthal will be to play catch and the team has given a loose timetable of a potential mid-August return.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Undergoes surgery•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Could require surgery•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Could have thoracic outlet syndrome•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: More info coming Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Doctor visit Monday•