Rosenthal is dealing with shoulder inflammation and will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rosenthal missed time in March due to a groin strain, an entirely different issue will send him to the injured list to open the year. It's certainly not the start the Athletics wanted from their prized offseason acquisition, who joined on a one-year, $11 million deal in February. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Jake Diekman, J.B. Wendelken and Lou Trivino could be among the top options for saves until he returns.