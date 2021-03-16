Rosenthal (groin) is expected to make a relief appearance in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal's strained groin has apparently checked out fine since he resumed throwing off a mound last week, clearing the way for him to make his spring debut. After signing a one-year, $11 million deal in February coming off a 2020 campaign in which he accrued a 1.90 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB in 23.2 innings, Rosenthal is expected to step in as the Athletics' new closer following the offseason departure of Liam Hendriks.