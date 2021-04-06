The A's will release more information regarding Rosenthal's shoulder injury Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rosenthal saw a doctor in Dallas on Tuesday so that he could be evaluated after his initial treatment to see what the next step should be. For now, it seems like a bit of a committee at the back of the bullpen, with Sergio Romo and Jake Diekman seeming like the most likely closing options while Rosenthal is out.
More News
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Doctor visit Monday•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: No MRI yet•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Hits IL with shoulder issue•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Gives up run in spring, team debut•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Likely to pitch in Wednesday's game•
-
Athletics' Trevor Rosenthal: Throws another bullpen session•