Rosenthal (shoulder) will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn labrum in his hip and miss the rest of the 2021 season, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The veteran right-hander has been on the recovery track since undergoing thoracic outlet surgery in early April, but he won't return during the second half of the season due to the hip procedure. Rosenthal inked a one-year, $11 million deal with the A's during the offseason but won't end up taking the mound for the team in 2021.