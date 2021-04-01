Rosenthal (shoulder) has not had an MRI yet, and the team hopes that medication he has taken will resolve the injury, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

Rosenthal was originally placed on the injured list after struggling to throw on back-to-back days. His injury hit its worst point after his last throwing session, at which point the team decided to sit him down. It takes six days for the medication Rosenthal received to become effective, at which point there should be some more clarity about his path to return to the mound.