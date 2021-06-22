Rosenthal (shoulder) resumed baseball activities Tuesday and could start a throwing program sometime later this week, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal underwent thoracic outlet surgery April 8 and was placed on the 60-day injured list. The reliever began a strength program earlier in June and is now very close to starting to throw. Rosenthal still has many hurdles to jump before he's able to slot into the back end of the Oakland bullpen, but a mid-August return remains a decent possibility as of now.