Rosenthal (groin) will resume throwing Tuesday and could be back on a mound by the end of the week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal had been shut down for two days, but his groin strain doesn't appear to be particularly worrisome. The fact that he's already throwing again bodes very well for his readiness for Opening Day, though the Athletics will likely remain cautious with him for now to avoid setbacks.