Rosenthal, whose one-year deal with the Athletics was officially announced Monday, was very impressive during his first bullpen session with the team Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The flame-throwing veteran drew rave reviews for the session, showing off his trademark velocity on multiple occasions and leading manager Bob Melvin to jokingly remark he "thought" he saw the ball "a couple of times" while mostly just hearing it smack the catcher's glove. The strong start for Rosenthal is naturally highly encouraging for a player the Athletics plan to rely on as their full-time closer after allowing Liam Hendriks to walk this offseason. Rosenthal should have no competition for saves going into the season if Melvin's unequivocal endorsements are any indication, with Oakland's skipper labeling him "a true closer" and adding "with Trevor here now, we know that the ninth inning looks like."