Rosenthal (groin) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rosenthal has been brought along slowly recently due to a minor groin strain, but he's now thrown successful bullpens twice in the last four days. The right-hander will rest again for two days but should make his next appearance in a Cactus League game.
