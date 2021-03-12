Rosenthal (groin) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will throw to hitters Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rosenthal has been dealing with a minor groin strain for the past few days, but he was only shut down from throwing very briefly. He appears to be back on track in his throwing program and should still have time to get up to speed by Opening Day, barring setbacks.
