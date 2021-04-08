Rosenthal (shoulder) underwent thoracic outlet surgery Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rosenthal was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, and he'll be sidelined for several months after he elected to have surgery. The right-hander will have a check up in approximately eight weeks. While a better idea of Rosenthal's status could be known after his check up, it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. The Athletics haven't yet named a closer to take Rosenthal's place, but Sergio Romo and Jake Diekman could be the favorites to see save chances over the first half of the season.

