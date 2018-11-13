Athletics' Trey McNutt: Latches on with A's
The Athletics purchased McNutt's contract from the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the independent American Association, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
McNutt spent the past two seasons with the Redhawks, posting a combined 5.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 176:71 K:BB across 163.1 innings (58 appearances, 20 starts). The 29-year-old spent time with the Cubs and Padres from 2009-2016, though he never pitched above Double-A for either organization. He figures to serve as organizational pitching depth in 2019.
