Supak signed a minor-league deal with the A's and received an invitation to spring training.

The 24-year-old was let go by the Brewers at the start of November but will now receive an opportunity with Oakland. Supak was named the Southern League's Most Outstanding Pitcher in 2019 after delivering a 2.20 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 91:23 K:BB over 122.2 innings at Double-A, but he struggled once moving up to Triple-A. He was at Milwaukee's alternate training site in 2020 and spent one day in the majors but didn't pitch.