Athletics' Tyler Baum: Second-round selection by A's

The A's have selected Baum with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

This is an unexciting class for pitchers, but Baum throws four pitches, and all of them play at least average. His curveball is arguably his best pitch, and he's shown improvement with getting his changeup over for strikes in 2019. This is a floor-over-upside pick, with the worst-case scenario likely being Baum's a middle reliever.