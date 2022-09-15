Cyr (1-0) recorded the win in a victory against the Rangers on Wednesday, firing 1.2 scoreless innings during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

Cyr extended an impressive early tenure with the Athletics via Wednesday's showing, which saw him record five outs on an efficient 23 pitches overall. The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Phillies on Aug. 24 and summoned to the majors after four appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's now generated Wednesday's win, a 1.35 ERA, an 0.60 WHIP and a 7:1 K:BB across the 6.2 innings covering his first four appearances.