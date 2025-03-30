Ferguson threw a perfect eighth inning while striking out two Saturday against the Mariners to earn his first hold of the season.
Ferguson will be a key setup man for the A's after displaying strong strikeout rates as a rookie last season. He struck out 105 batters across 79.2 innings between the Athletics (51.1 innings) and Triple-A Las Vegas (28.1 innings) last season.
More News
-
Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Snags fourth victory Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Nabs third win Monday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Secures second victory Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Records first big-league win•
-
Athletics' Tyler Ferguson: Nabs second save•