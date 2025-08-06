The Athletics recalled Ferguson from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Ferguson was one of the club's better relievers last season, but he was sent down in June following a rough stretch in which he yielded 10 runs over four appearances. The 31-year-old seemed to get back on track at Las Vegas, permitting just one earned run with an 11:3 K:BB over 10 innings. Ferguson could pitch his way back into leveraged situations in an unsettled bullpen, though that probably won't happen right away.