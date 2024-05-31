Ferguson (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Rays in extra innings Thursday, allowing an unearned run across 1.1 hitless innings. He struck out one.

Ferguson entered the game in the 11th with the score knotted at 5-5 and retired the side in order before returning for the 12th and inducing an inning-opening groundout from Ben Rortvedt. The roller moved phantom runner Jose Caballero to third base, and T.J. McFarland subsequently allowed him to cross the plate on Richie Palacios' walk-off single, saddling Ferguson with the loss. The right-hander did at least bounce back from his rocky outing Wednesday, one that had seen him allow a run on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. Ferguson is likely to continue seeing work primarily in lower-leverage scenarios and holds a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over his nine appearances this season.