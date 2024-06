Nevin is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona.

For the second straight game, Nevin will be in the dugout Saturday while Armando Alvarez starts at third base. Since making his major-league debut June 22, Alvarez has gone 6-for-12 with one RBI and one stolen base, and his encouraging play over the last week could mean the rookie and Nevin split starts in the infield until Abraham Toro (hamstring) returns from the injured list after the All-Star break.